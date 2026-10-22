South Korea intends to expand co-op with Azerbaijan in aviation sector
Infrastructure
- 22 October, 2026
- 18:17
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South Korea intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the aviation sector, the South Korean Embassy in Azerbaijan told Report.
South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu met with Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL). The parties discussed the prospects of launching direct flights, cooperation between airport operators, and interaction in other areas of the aviation industry.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their dialogue to further develop cooperation.
Cənubi Koreya Azərbaycanla aviasiya sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
Южная Корея намерена расширить сотрудничество с Азербайджаном в сфере авиации
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