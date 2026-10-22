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    Leyla Aliyeva visits "The World Through a Child's Eyes" exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 17:13
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand

    An exhibition titled "The World Through a Child's Eyes" has been organized in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as part of the World Summit on Investing in Children's Well-being: A Path to Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the exhibition on October 22.

    The exhibition showcases Uzbekistan's reforms in maternal and child healthcare, education, rehabilitation, inclusion, and child rights protection.

    Featuring 13 thematic sections and interactive zones, the exhibition traces a child's development from birth to independent adulthood. It highlights initiatives aimed at protecting children's health in early childhood, supporting families through social services, providing rehabilitation, promoting inclusive education, and safeguarding children's rights.

    Leyla Aliyeva subsequently visited the Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex.

    She was briefed on the modern complex dedicated to studying and promoting the scholarly heritage of Imam Muhammad ibn Ismail al-Bukhari (810–870), a prominent Islamic scholar widely renowned for his contributions to Hadith scholarship.

    It was noted that, following comprehensive renovation, the complex has become an important center of spiritual enlightenment, education, and tourism. It offers suitable facilities for receiving pilgrims and international tourists and exploring Islam's cultural and scientific heritage.

    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand
    Leyla Aliyeva visits The World Through a Child's Eyes exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand

    Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation Samarkand
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Səmərqənddə "Uşağın gözü ilə dünya" sərgisi və İmam əl-Buxari memorial kompleksi ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева ознакомилась в Самарканде с выставкой "Мир глазами ребенка"
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