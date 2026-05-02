Botagoz Bermughanbetova: Kazakhstan expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in education

Kazakhstan is stepping up efforts to attract international students, including from Azerbaijan, Botagoz Bermughanbetova, Deputy Director of the Higher Education Development National Center in Kazakhstan, told Report.

According to her, one of the key objectives is expanding educational cooperation and attracting Azerbaijani applicants to Kazakhstani universities.

"We invite Azerbaijani students to study in Kazakhstan. Today, Kazakhstan is one of the largest countries in Central Asia, with a significant number of international campuses, including universities such as Cardiff University and Coventry University, as well as universities with partners from South Korea and the US," she noted.

The center's representative emphasized that Kazakhstani universities are actively developing joint educational programs with leading countries, including China, Italy, France, Germany, and the US, allowing students to obtain dual degrees and gain international academic experience.

"By 2029, we plan to increase the number of students in Kazakhstan to over 100,000. Large-scale measures are already being taken to achieve this, including the development of modern educational programs and expanding international cooperation," she said.

She particularly emphasized that in February of this year, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education (Tokyo Convention).

According to her, this means that diplomas from Kazakhstani universities are recognized in countries in the region, including Japan, China, and Malaysia, opening up additional employment opportunities for graduates abroad.