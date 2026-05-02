Alim Bayel: Number of students from Azerbaijan studying at universities in Kazakhstan doubled in one year

The number of students from Azerbaijan studying in Kazakhstan has nearly doubled in the past year, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, said at the international educational exhibition "Study in Kazakhstan" in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, a similar exhibition was held last March, and its practical results are already visible.

"In just one year, the number of students from Azerbaijan studying in Kazakhstan has doubled. We expect that today's exhibition will contribute to the further growth of this figure," he noted.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of developing educational cooperation between the countries, noting that Kazakhstan is gradually becoming a major regional educational hub.

He noted that Kazakhstan's universities are actively attracting international students, and their positions in international rankings continue to strengthen: "This is the result of the country's leadership's systematic policies and expanded partnerships with leading foreign universities."