Slovakia is expected to complete the Smart Village project in the village of Bash Garvand in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district by the end of 2026, Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov told journalists, Report informs.

"A Slovak company is currently implementing a project in the Aghdam district. I believe it will be completed by the end of this year," the diplomat noted.

Elchin Gasimov also announced planned visits by high-ranking Slovak officials to Azerbaijan.

"Official visits by Parliament Speaker Richard Raši and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini are expected in the near future," he added.

The ambassador announced that Slovakia will also be represented at the 13th session of WUF13, which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22: "Slovakia will be represented at the forum by the deputy prime minister, as well as the minister of investments, regional development and informatization of Slovakia (Samuel Migal - ed.)."

The project involves the restoration and modernization of the village using modern, environmentally friendly technologies, with the reconstruction being carried out by Slovak companies. The total area of ​​the planned site in the village of Bash Garvand is 476 hectares.