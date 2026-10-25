Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan claims fourth medal at European Veterans Judo Championships

    Team sports
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 10:52
    Azerbaijan claims fourth medal at European Veterans Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan has added another medal to its tally at the European Veterans Judo Championships in Portimão, Portugal.

    Report informs that Elchin Mammadov, competing in the M2 age category in the under-100 kg division, defeated Germany's Sascha Michalski in the bronze-medal bout to finish third.

    The result brings Azerbaijan's medal tally at the championships to four.

    Earlier, Farhad Rajabli won gold in the M8 under-90 kg category, while Elshan Karimov (M4, under 60 kg) and Babak Hajiyev (M5, under 60 kg) claimed silver medals.

    Azerbaijan claims fourth medal at European Veterans Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan claims fourth medal at European Veterans Judo Championships

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