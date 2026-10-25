Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players

A show of support has been organised in Baku for the Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maʻohi Nui–Tahiti) teams participating in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

Report informs that supporters from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia gathered outside the Athletes' Village to greet their young footballers as they headed to their matches.

The gathering highlighted solidarity among Pacific peoples and the importance of young athletes representing their peoples in international competitions.

The U-15 World Cup and Festival runs from October 24 to 30 at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the tournament, which will feature nearly 1,000 matches.

Azerbaijan will face Andorra today at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30. Both matches will take place on pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex. On October 26, Azerbaijan will play Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on the same pitch.

All times are GMT+4.