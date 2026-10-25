Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players

    Team sports
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 11:05
    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players

    A show of support has been organised in Baku for the Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maʻohi Nui–Tahiti) teams participating in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

    Report informs that supporters from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia gathered outside the Athletes' Village to greet their young footballers as they headed to their matches.

    The gathering highlighted solidarity among Pacific peoples and the importance of young athletes representing their peoples in international competitions.

    The U-15 World Cup and Festival runs from October 24 to 30 at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

    Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the tournament, which will feature nearly 1,000 matches.

    Azerbaijan will face Andorra today at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30. Both matches will take place on pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex. On October 26, Azerbaijan will play Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on the same pitch.

    All times are GMT+4.

    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players
    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players
    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players
    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival New Caledonia French Polynesia
    Photo
    Video
    Bakıda Yeni Kaledoniya və Fransız Polineziyasının futbolçularına dəstək aksiyası keçirilib
    Photo
    Video
    В Баку прошла акция в поддержку юных футболистов Новой Каледонии и Французской Полинезии
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    11:05
    Photo
    Video
    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players
    Team sports
    11:00
    Photo
    New production of 'Turandot' premieres in Baku after 98 years
    Cultural policy
    10:52
    Photo
    Azerbaijan claims fourth medal at European Veterans Judo Championships
    Team sports
    10:41
    Photo
    Anastasiya Lavrina presents Azerbaijan's stance on global governance in China
    Foreign policy
    10:12
    Bulgaria begins presidential election with 27 candidates
    Other countries
    09:58
    Azerbaijan set for two FIFA U-15 matches in Baku today
    Team sports
    09:49
    Iran prepares for renewed US strikes ahead of midterms, Bloomberg says
    Region
    09:27
    Türkiye detains 20 irregular migrants in Kuşadası
    Region
    01:24
    Video
    President's accounts feature video of FIFA U-15 event in Baku
    Football
    All News Feed