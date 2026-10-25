Fans rally for New Caledonia and French Polynesia at Hovsan complex

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A support rally has been held ahead of a match at the U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that fans from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia gathered at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

The rally aimed to support the Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Ma'ohi Nui–Tahiti) teams.

Participants highlighted solidarity among Pacific peoples and the importance of young athletes representing their peoples in international competitions.

The gathering took place before the Burkina Faso–New Caledonia match on pitch 8B at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

The U-15 World Cup and Festival began on October 24 and will continue at the Hovsan Sports Complex until October 30.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the tournament, which will feature nearly 1,000 matches.

Azerbaijan will face Andorra today at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30. Both matches will take place on pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex. On October 26, Azerbaijan will play Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on the same pitch.

All times are GMT+4.