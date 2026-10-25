Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Serbia begins voting in snap parliamentary elections

    Other countries
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 12:24
    Serbia begins voting in snap parliamentary elections

    Voting has begun in Serbia's snap parliamentary elections.

    Report's Balkan bureau informs that voters will elect 250 lawmakers to serve in the new parliament.

    Polling stations will remain open until 20:00 local time.

    A delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), is visiting Serbia to observe the snap parliamentary elections and expand international cooperation and exchanges of experience in election administration.

    Early parliamentary elections Serbia
    Serbiyada növbədənkənar parlament seçkiləri keçirilir
    В Сербии начались досрочные парламентские выборы
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:46
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 26
    Ecology
    12:35
    French Polynesia representative says Baku visit aims to support players
    Team sports
    12:24
    Serbia begins voting in snap parliamentary elections
    Other countries
    11:51
    Baku U-15 tournament offers valuable experience for New Caledonia
    Team sports
    11:46
    Photo
    Fans rally for New Caledonia and French Polynesia at Hovsan complex
    Football
    11:05
    Photo
    Video
    Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 players
    Team sports
    11:00
    Photo
    New production of 'Turandot' premieres in Baku after 98 years
    Cultural policy
    10:52
    Photo
    Azerbaijan claims fourth medal at European Veterans Judo Championships
    Team sports
    10:41
    Photo
    Anastasiya Lavrina presents Azerbaijan's stance on global governance in China
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed