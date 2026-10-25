Serbia begins voting in snap parliamentary elections
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- 25 October, 2026
- 12:24
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Voting has begun in Serbia's snap parliamentary elections.
Report's Balkan bureau informs that voters will elect 250 lawmakers to serve in the new parliament.
Polling stations will remain open until 20:00 local time.
A delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), is visiting Serbia to observe the snap parliamentary elections and expand international cooperation and exchanges of experience in election administration.
Serbiyada növbədənkənar parlament seçkiləri keçirilir
В Сербии начались досрочные парламентские выборы
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