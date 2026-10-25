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    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 26

    Ecology
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 12:46
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 26

    Variable cloud cover, becoming overcast at times, and mainly dry weather are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

    The National Hydrometeorological Service told Report that brief showers and thunderstorms are possible in some areas overnight and in the morning. A northeasterly wind is expected.

    Temperatures will range from 13–16°C overnight to 17–20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70–75% overnight and 60–65% during the day.

    Occasional rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Azerbaijan's regions, gradually easing in the morning. Fog is expected at times in some areas, with an easterly wind. Temperatures will range from 12–15°C overnight to 17–20°C during the day, while mountainous areas will see 0–5°C overnight and 5–9°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Bakıda yağış yağacaq, şimşək çaxacaq
    В Баку и регионах Азербайджана ожидаются кратковременные дожди и грозы
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