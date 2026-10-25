French Polynesia representative says Baku visit aims to support players

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The main purpose of the French Polynesian and Kanaky delegations' attendance at the U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku is to support young footballers, French Polynesian representative Tauhani Lesca told Report.

She was speaking during a rally supporting the Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maʻohi Nui–Tahiti) teams.

Leska expressed strong hopes for her team's success in the tournament.

"We believe and hope that French Polynesia will win this competition. Our main goal is to show support for the young footballers," she said.

The representative thanked the organisers for the opportunity to attend the event.

"We are very grateful to the Baku Initiative Group for making it possible for us to be here and for inviting us," she said.

The U-15 World Cup and Festival began on October 24 and will continue at the Hovsan Sports Complex until October 30.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating, with nearly 1,000 matches scheduled.

Azerbaijan will face Andorra today at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30. Both matches will take place on pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

On October 26, Azerbaijan will play Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on the same pitch.

All times are GMT+4.