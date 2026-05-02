AZAL resuming Baku-Tel Aviv flights

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC is resuming flights from Baku to Tel Aviv (Israel), Report informs.

"We're resuming flights to Tel Aviv! Flights to Tel Aviv will restart from May 3 and will be operated daily. Get your tickets through our official website or mobile app," AZAL wrote on X.

On February 28, AZAL suspended flights to Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Tel Aviv due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East.