Educational exhibition Study in Kazakhstan underway in Baku

The Study in Kazakhstan educational exhibition is taking place in Baku, Report informs.

The educational exhibition is organized by the IZ Community platform as part of the Study in Kazakhstan project.

The event aims to support young people from Azerbaijan in choosing their educational path and expand access to international study opportunities. The exhibition is held under the slogan "International education is now closer to home."

Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to directly interact with representatives from more than 20 leading universities in Kazakhstan, including Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and Turan University, as well as learn about Cardiff University's programs in Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, leading Azerbaijani lyceums, presenting modern educational approaches, as well as local brands and partners working in the fields of education, career, and personal development, are participating in the exhibition.