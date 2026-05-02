Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
Karabakh
- 02 May, 2026
- 12:25
Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park today, Report informs.
They were given the opportunity to view products manufactured at the industrial park.
More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which began on May 1.
This is the 21st visit by representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
Latest News
17:48
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in YerevanRegion
17:31
IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next weekBusiness
17:21
Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10Foreign policy
17:10
Merz won't attend EPC summit in YerevanOther countries
16:41
Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in UzbekistanFinance
16:14
Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkableKarabakh
15:54
Photo
Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in RabatCultural policy
15:47
Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in ChinaOther countries
15:35