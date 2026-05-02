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    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 12:25
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan

    Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park today, Report informs.

    They were given the opportunity to view products manufactured at the industrial park.

    More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which began on May 1.

    This is the 21st visit by representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan
    Diplomats from 62 countries visit Lachin Agro-Industrial Park in Azerbaijan

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    62 ölkədən olan diplomatlar "Laçın Aqro-Sənaye Parkı"nda olublar
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    Дипломаты из 62 стран побывали в Лачынском агропромышленном парке

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