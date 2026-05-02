Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Slovak ambassador: Azerbaijani government actively developing Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 11:42
    Slovak ambassador: Azerbaijani government actively developing Karabakh

    The Azerbaijani government is actively restoring infrastructure in Karabakh, and progress is visible with every visit to the region, Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov told journalists, Report informs.

    "Every time we come here, we see progress and development in Karabakh," he said, who is visiting Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur as part of a visit by representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to the region.

    He noted that the Azerbaijani government is fulfilling a very important mission by demonstrating the Karabakh reconstruction process to foreign diplomats.

    The ambassador added that during his visit to the city of Khankandi the previous day, he was able to see a large number of completed infrastructure projects and praised the city's dynamic development.

    Slovakia Elchin Gasimov Karabakh
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