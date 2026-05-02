Azerbaijan mulls development of Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure with EBRD
Infrastructure
- 02 May, 2026
- 09:25
Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, particularly the Zangazur Corridor, including Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure, as well as the bank's potential participation in projects implemented in this area, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.
"We held a meeting with Elisabetta Falcetti, EBRD's Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus," the minister noted.
During the meeting, they also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in urban transport, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and e-government.
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