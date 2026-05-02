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    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    Domestic policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 10:07
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, another "Friendship Cup" mini-football tournament was held among teams of boys and girls aged 10–11 from orphanages, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The tournament aims to support the physical and psychological development of children, support their integration into society, as well as create conditions for building new friendships.

    Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, the competition featured teams from orphanages operating under the Social Services Agency in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sheki, competing under the names "Zafar", "Shahinler", "Birlik", "Kapaz", "Khan" and "Gala." High sports enthusiasm and friendly relations were observed among the participants, with the children and spectators sharing moments of great excitement and joy.

    One of the most memorable moments of the event was when Leyla Aliyeva supported all the teams, engaged in sincere conversations with the children, and took photos with them. Leyla Aliyeva wished the participants success, emphasizing the importance of holding such initiatives regularly.

    The winning teams in both age categories were awarded diplomas, medals, and cups. The teams that took second and third places also received medals and diplomas.

    At the end of the event, the children, educators, and organizers emphasized that such initiatives have a positive impact on children's lives, helping strengthen self-confidence and social connections. They expressed gratitude for the continuous organization of such social projects.

    The "Friendship Cup" mini-football tournament has become traditional since last year, and the current competition was successfully organized as a continuation of that tradition.

    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    Another mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation IDEA Public Union
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə uşaq evlərinin komandaları arasında növbəti minifutbol turniri təşkil olunub
    Photo
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой организован турнир по мини-футболу среди команд детских домов

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