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    European Commission to hold dialogue on Middle Corridor competitiveness

    Infrastructure
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 15:38
    European Commission to hold dialogue on Middle Corridor competitiveness

    The European Commission will hold a dialogue on improving the competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, chaired by European Commissioners Marta Kos and Jozef Síkela, Report informs, citing the Commission.

    The event is scheduled for November 17 and will bring together representatives of the private sector, international financial institutions and the European Commission.

    Participants will discuss ways to improve mechanisms supporting strategic investments along the corridor.

    European Commission Middle Corridor
    Avropa Komissiyasında Orta Dəhlizin rəqabət qabiliyyətinin artırılması müzakirə olunacaq
    ЕК обсудит повышение конкурентоспособности Среднего коридора
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