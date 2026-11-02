Telegram leads for news in Uzbekistan, but TV retains most trust, survey finds

Telegram channels have been identified as the most popular sources of news in Uzbekistan, while television maintains its leading position in terms of public trust.

This is evidenced by the results of a national study on media consumption, Report informs.

The study was conducted jointly by the Public Foundation for the Support and Development of National Mass Media, the Delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan, the Center for the Production of Content for Mass Media under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Republican Public Opinion Research Center "Ijtimoiy Fikr."

The main sources of news content named were Telegram channels (51.6%), television (44.6%), and social media (41.6%). A clear age gap is evident: young people aged 18–24 draw their information primarily from Telegram (66.2%) and social media (54.4%), while respondents over 55 remain loyal to television (77.4%) and the print press.

The study showed that, despite the growth of digital platforms, television retains a strong position. Television content is watched by 67.5% of respondents. Moreover, TV is the absolute leader in public trust: 44.3% of respondents trust it (by comparison, 11.3% trust Telegram channels and 7.4% trust news websites).

The survey took place on September 8-19, 2026, through face-to-face interviews at respondents' places of residence. A total of 1,411 people aged 18 and older took part, living in both urban (53.9%) and rural (46.1%) areas across all 14 regions of the country. The multi-stage sample ensured representativeness of the data on a national level, making it possible to identify gender, age, and regional differences in media consumption.

The main threat in the media sphere was identified as fake news. Almost half of respondents (46.6%) named the spread of fake news as the most pressing problem of modern media. Respondents most often encounter false information on YouTube, Telegram, and social media. In response to this challenge, 77.4% of study participants spoke in favor of tougher liability for media outlets that spread unreliable information.

This study was critically important: for the first time, it has shown an objective picture of how society seeks out and consumes information amid the rapid digital transformation of the media environment.

At the same time, the main challenge for all participants in the media market is becoming the fight for audience trust.

The study's results can serve as an important guide for newsrooms in improving content policy, developing analytical journalism, and introducing strict fact-checking standards.

The second stage of the project will consist of training sessions for journalists, press service staff, and bloggers in six regions of Uzbekistan.