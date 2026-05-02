Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Reps of foreign diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan leave for Lachin

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 11:02
    Reps of foreign diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan leave for Lachin

    Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have left for Lachin, Report informs.

    The diplomats will inspect the progress of restoration work in the city and visit newly reopened businesses and museums.

    The visit will include a tour of the garment, furniture, and shoe factories, essential oil production facilities, and livestock farms operating in the Zerti Agri-Industrial Park in Lachin, as well as greenhouse and nursery complexes.

    The diplomats will also visit the Lachin recreation complex.

    This is the 21st visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories.

    More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is accompanying the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on their trip to the liberated territories.

    Lachin diplomatic corps Hikmat Hajiyev
    Diplomatik korpusun nümayəndələri Laçına yola düşüb
    Представители иностранного дипкорпуса в Азербайджане отправились в Лачын

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