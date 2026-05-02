Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Hajiyev shares photo with military attachés in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Foreign policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 10:44
    Hajiyev shares photo with military attachés in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a photo from Shusha city with military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "With military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan in Shusha. The Shusha Mosque, currently under construction, in the background," he wrote.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Shusha Azerbaijan
    Hikmət Hacıyev Şuşadan hərbi attaşelərlə foto paylaşıb
    Помощник президента Азербайджана поделился фото с военными атташе в Шуше

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