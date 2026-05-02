Hajiyev shares photo with military attachés in Azerbaijan's Shusha
Foreign policy
- 02 May, 2026
- 10:44
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a photo from Shusha city with military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"With military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan in Shusha. The Shusha Mosque, currently under construction, in the background," he wrote.
With military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan in Shusha. The Shusha Mosque, currently under construction, in the background. pic.twitter.com/tMvzaSj3iy— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) May 2, 2026
Latest News
17:48
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in YerevanRegion
17:31
IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next weekBusiness
17:21
Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10Foreign policy
17:10
Merz won't attend EPC summit in YerevanOther countries
16:41
Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in UzbekistanFinance
16:14
Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkableKarabakh
15:54
Photo
Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in RabatCultural policy
15:47
Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in ChinaOther countries
15:35