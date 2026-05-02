Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani oil price falls

    Energy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 10:48
    Azerbaijani oil price falls

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market fell by $2.58, or 2.11%, to $119.68, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to the results of trading, the price of Brent crude futures for June stood at $117.95 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port decreased by $2.52, or 2.11%, to $116.46.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its highest price was registered in July 2008, at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields. SOCAR holds a 31.65% stake in the contract.

    Azeri Light Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 2 %-dən çox azalıb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть упала ниже $120 за баррель

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