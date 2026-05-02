Esaulenco: Azerbaijan - only country in region that restored its territorial integrity

Azerbaijan is the only country in the post-Soviet space that was able to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity on its own, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco told journalists, Report informs.

"Unfortunately, Moldova is still in the process of restoring its territorial sovereignty. Both Azerbaijan and Moldova faced the same problem of territorial conflicts after the collapse of the USSR," he said.

Esaulenco also congratulated Azerbaijan on fully regaining control of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur after decades of occupation.

"Of course, I want to congratulate Azerbaijan, as it is the first republic in the post-Soviet space to reclaim its territories on its own. As Moldova's ambassador, I pay special attention to this," he said.