Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Esaulenco: Azerbaijan - only country in region that restored its territorial integrity

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 10:31
    Esaulenco: Azerbaijan - only country in region that restored its territorial integrity

    Azerbaijan is the only country in the post-Soviet space that was able to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity on its own, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco told journalists, Report informs.

    "Unfortunately, Moldova is still in the process of restoring its territorial sovereignty. Both Azerbaijan and Moldova faced the same problem of territorial conflicts after the collapse of the USSR," he said.

    Esaulenco also congratulated Azerbaijan on fully regaining control of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur after decades of occupation.

    "Of course, I want to congratulate Azerbaijan, as it is the first republic in the post-Soviet space to reclaim its territories on its own. As Moldova's ambassador, I pay special attention to this," he said.

    Moldova-Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco territorial integrity
    Moldova səfiri: Azərbaycan regionda ərazi bütövlüyünü bərpa etmiş yeganə ölkədir
    Есауленко: Азербайджан – единственная страна региона, восстановившая территориальную целостность

    Latest News

    17:48

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in Yerevan

    Region
    17:31

    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Business
    17:21

    Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

    Other countries
    16:41

    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    Finance
    16:14

    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    Karabakh
    15:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Cultural policy
    15:47

    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    Other countries
    15:35

    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed