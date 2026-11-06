Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Unsettled weather to persist in Azerbaijan until November 10, weather service warns

    Ecology
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 15:34
    Unsettled weather to persist in Azerbaijan until November 10, weather service warns

    Unsettled weather is expected to continue in Azerbaijan until November 10, with intermittent rain in parts of the country, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    Intermittent rain is forecast for parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from the morning of November 7 through the morning of November 10. Brief periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in parts of the peninsula.

    Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected to continue until November 10, with heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and hail possible in some areas. Snow is possible in the mountains.

    River levels are expected to rise, and the service said brief flooding and flash floods could occur on some rivers in the Greater Caucasus and the Lankaran–Astara region.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Qeyri-sabit hava şəraiti noyabrın 10-dək davam edəcək, fasilələrlə yağış yağacaq - Xəbərdarlıq
    Нестабильная погода в Азербайджане продлится до 10 ноября
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