Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Fox News: US considers November 9 favorable day to resume strikes on Iran

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    • 06 November, 2026
    • 15:00
    Fox News: US considers November 9 favorable day to resume strikes on Iran

    US President Donald Trump met with his national security team Thursday to discuss whether to resume military operations against Iran, senior officials confirmed to Fox News, Report informs.

    There were meetings at the White House Wednesday and Thursday, the officials said.

    November 9 marks a new moon in the Middle East, meaning little to no moonlight - a condition favorable for military operations, they added.

    Trump told reporters in the Oval Office earlier Thursday that Washington would "make a decision" on resuming the war.

    "Do we want to go further" with strikes to ensure Iran's nuclear program is dead and that "it will never happen again?" he added. "I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough."

    US Central Command is finalizing preparations for a potential resumption of major operations in Iran but has not received a new directive from Washington, according to reports citing a US official.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Donald Trump
    "Fox News": ABŞ-də 9 noyabr İrana zərbələrin bərpası üçün uğurlu gün hesab edilir
    Fox News: В США считают 9 ноября удачным днем для возобновления ударов по Ирану
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