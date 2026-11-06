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    Gold makes up 16.6% of Georgia's international reserves

    Region
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 14:52
    Gold makes up 16.6% of Georgia's international reserves

    The value of monetary gold in the international reserves of the National Bank of Georgia has reached $1.365 billion, Report's Georgian bureau informs, citing the bank.

    According to the bank's data, the figure accounts for 16.6% of Georgia's total international reserves.

    The increase in the gold portfolio is attributable to additional gold purchases worth a total of $500 million made in June and October. The National Bank of Georgia first began investing in monetary gold in 2024. The move was aimed at diversifying international reserves and protecting them against fluctuations in global financial markets.

    As of the end of October 2026, Georgia's total international reserves had also reached a record high of $8.25 billion. This represents a 47.2% increase compared with the same period last year. Reserves also rose by $82.6 million compared with September.

    According to the bank, the reserve adequacy ratio, calculated using the International Monetary Fund's methodology, stood at 130%. This is above the 100% benchmark established by the fund.

    The statement also noted that the National Bank of Georgia's net purchases on the foreign exchange market amounted to $3.3707 billion in January–September 2026.

    The bank has identified increasing international reserves under favorable market conditions, as well as ensuring their effective management and diversification, as key priorities of its long-term policy.

    National Bank of Georgia banking sector
    Gürcüstanın monetar qızıl ehtiyatlarının dəyəri 1 milyard dollardan çoxdur
    Золото составляет 16,6% международных резервов Грузии
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    MiniBoss

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