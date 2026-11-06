Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    More than half of Armenians see need for snap parliamentary elections, poll finds

    Region
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 14:43
    More than half of Armenians see need for snap parliamentary elections, poll finds

    More than half of Armenians surveyed believe snap parliamentary elections are necessary or probably necessary, Report informs, citing Armenian media reports on a Gallup poll of 1,001 respondents.

    The poll found that 33.6% of respondents considered early elections definitely necessary, while another 17.1% said they were probably necessary.

    If snap elections were held this Sunday, the ruling Civil Contract party would lead with 24.3% support. Strong Armenia would place second with 8.5%, followed by the Armenia bloc with 6.7%.

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a positive rating from 31.1% of respondents, while Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received 30%. Their disapproval ratings were 36.5% and 33.6%, respectively.

    Nikol Pashinyan snap elections
    Sorğu: Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının 50 %-dən çoxu növbədənkənar parlament seçkilərinin tərəfdarıdır
    Опрос: Более 50% граждан Армении за внеочередные парламентские выборы
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