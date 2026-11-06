More than half of Armenians see need for snap parliamentary elections, poll finds

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More than half of Armenians surveyed believe snap parliamentary elections are necessary or probably necessary, Report informs, citing Armenian media reports on a Gallup poll of 1,001 respondents.

The poll found that 33.6% of respondents considered early elections definitely necessary, while another 17.1% said they were probably necessary.

If snap elections were held this Sunday, the ruling Civil Contract party would lead with 24.3% support. Strong Armenia would place second with 8.5%, followed by the Armenia bloc with 6.7%.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a positive rating from 31.1% of respondents, while Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received 30%. Their disapproval ratings were 36.5% and 33.6%, respectively.