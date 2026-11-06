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    Azerbaijan mulls expanding trade ties with Suriname

    Business
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 15:21
    Azerbaijan mulls expanding trade ties with Suriname

    Azerbaijan and Suriname have discussed expanding trade and investment ties, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the energy, mining, and agriculture sectors, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X.

    "We met with Andrew Baasaron, Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation of Suriname. The meeting covered opportunities to expand trade and investment ties and strengthen cooperation in energy, mining, agriculture, and other areas. We also discussed the exchange of experience in supporting entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and digital public services, as well as opportunities to strengthen partnerships between the business communities of our countries," he wrote.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Suriname
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Surinamla ticarət əlaqələrinin genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил расширение торговых связей с Суринамом
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    44 filmi

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