Lithuanian foreign minister meets Azerbaijani presidential adviser in Vilnius
Foreign policy
- 06 November, 2026
- 15:08
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Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met with Azerbaijani presidential adviser Elchin Amirbayov in Vilnius for talks on bilateral cooperation and peace in the South Caucasus.
Report informs that Budrys described the talks as productive in a post on X. He said Lithuania and Azerbaijan were making steady progress in areas of shared interest, including energy, trade, and people-to-people ties, as well as efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.
Elçin Əmirbəyov və Kestutis Budris ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
Эльчин Амирбеков и Кястутис Будрис обсудили двустороннее сотрудничество
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