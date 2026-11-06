MiniBoss Business School opens enrollment at its second Baku branch

Stay up to date with the top news!

MiniBoss Business School has opened enrollment at its second Baku branch for a new English-language program that teaches children and teenagers the basics of economics and entrepreneurship.

The program is designed to build financial literacy, leadership, and decision-making skills while giving students hands-on experience turning business ideas into projects.

Program schedule

November 7, 2026–January 9, 2027 | Business fundamentals. Students will learn how to write a business plan, develop a product, choose suppliers and materials, set a budget, and price products. They will also cover public relations, marketing, sales, and business development.

January 16–March 13, 2027 | Practical exercises. Students will apply what they have learned through assignments that develop business thinking, analytical skills, and decision-making.

April 17–June 7, 2027 | Business projects. In the final phase, students will put their entrepreneurship skills into practice by developing and presenting their business ideas.

Students will practice teamwork, work on real business projects, and have opportunities to apply for grants and participate in the Startup Forum and a national championship. Those who successfully complete the program will receive an international certificate.

Classes and registration

Classes will be held entirely in English and will run for two hours every Saturday. Students will be grouped by age, and MiniBoss Business School will provide the course materials.

Address: 134 Atatürk Avenue, Baku

Contact and registration: +994 50 226 56 65