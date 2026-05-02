The Azerbaijani leadership's approach to the restoration of historical monuments in the Karabakh region commands sincere respect, Moldovan Ambassador to Baku Alexandr Esaulenco told journalists during a visit by diplomatic representatives to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan is restoring all historical monuments down to the smallest detail," he said.

The ambassador noted that Chisinau and Baku may cooperate in the restoration of cultural monuments.

"Cooperation in the cultural sphere, including cultural exchange and the restoration of monuments, may become one of the key areas for the further development of bilateral relations," he concluded.

The diplomat also noted that demining the liberated territories is a very labor-intensive and painstaking process.

"This is, of course, a very labor-intensive and painstaking process; a large area remains contaminated by mines. But the fact that this work is being carried out consistently and the conditions are being created for the return of normal, calm, and peaceful life to this region is admirable," he noted.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.