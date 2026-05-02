Brazilian Ambassador to Baku Manuel Montenegro told Report in Lachin that he is impressed by the pace of reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

According to Montenegro, who is visiting the region as part of a foreign diplomatic mission, the reconstruction process in Karabakh is very impressive. He noted that the region's transformation is proceeding very rapidly, particularly in infrastructure.

The ambassador emphasized that he considers the most important change to be the return of life to the region and the increase in its population. As an example, he cited his visit the previous day to Karabakh University in Khankandi, where he met with students and young people who discussed their plans for the future.

"You could see their dreams for the future, learn what they are studying, and what plans they are making," the diplomat said.

In his opinion, it is the younger generation that demonstrates that "Azerbaijan's future is in good hands."