Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan have visited a health and wellness center in Shusha.

According to a Report correspondent from Shusha, the diplomats were impressed by the Azerbaijani government's efforts to improve healthcare for residents returning to the region after years of occupation.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is accompanying the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on their visit to the liberated territories.