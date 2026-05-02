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    Moldovan energy minister to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 10:12
    Moldovan energy minister to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova is a priority on the bilateral agenda, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco told a Report correspondent in Shusha.

    "This (energy - ed.) is undoubtedly a priority on our bilateral agenda, as evidenced by the regular visits of the Ministry of Energy leadership to meetings on the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC)," he said.

    The diplomat emphasized that Moldova will be represented at the Baku Energy Week in June by Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu.

    "Such close contacts undoubtedly give special impetus to bilateral energy cooperation. Azerbaijan is a partner that can be trusted in strengthening energy cooperation," the diplomat noted.

    According to the ambassador, given the situation in the Middle East, energy cooperation with Azerbaijan is stable.

    The ambassador added that Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly important player in energy security, not only regionally but also internationally.

    More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which began on May 1.

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is accompanying the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on their visit to the liberated territories.

    Moldova-Azerbaijan Dorin Junghietu Alexandr Esaulenco
    Moldovanın energetika naziri Dorin Junqietu Azərbaycana səfər edəcək - EKSKLÜZİV
    Министр энергетики Молдовы Дорин Жунгиету посетит Азербайджан - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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