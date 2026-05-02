The Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha has been restored in accordance with its original architectural style, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Inside the Ghazanchi Church in Shusha. The church has been restored in accordance with its original architectural style. All lawful structures, as well as historical, cultural, and religious monuments within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are protected, reserved and restored in line with national legislation," he wrote.