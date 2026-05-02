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    Hajiyev: Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha restored in accordance with its original architectural style

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 10:52
    Hajiyev: Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha restored in accordance with its original architectural style

    The Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha has been restored in accordance with its original architectural style, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Inside the Ghazanchi Church in Shusha. The church has been restored in accordance with its original architectural style. All lawful structures, as well as historical, cultural, and religious monuments within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are protected, reserved and restored in line with national legislation," he wrote.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Gazanchi Church Shusha
    Prezidentin köməkçisi: Şuşadakı Qazançı kilsəsi ilkin görkəminə qaytarılıb
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Церковь Газанчи в Шуше восстановлена в первоначальном виде

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