Bayramov meets OIC secretary-general to discuss cooperation

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with visiting Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Report that Bayramov again congratulated Ahmed on his election as OIC secretary-general and wished him success. The meeting highlighted the organisation's important role in strengthening solidarity across the Muslim world, expanding cooperation among member states and addressing shared challenges.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan's cooperation within the OIC and prospects for its development. Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the organisation's longstanding support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty, noting the importance of this support in promoting the norms and principles of international law.

Discussions covered priorities for Azerbaijan's OIC chairmanship beginning next year and preparations for the organisation's 2027 summit in Baku. The sides also considered strengthening political and economic cooperation among member states, expanding cooperation on humanitarian affairs, climate change, youth, media and other areas, and stepping up joint efforts on issues of concern to the Muslim world.

They stressed the need for reforms to strengthen the OIC's institutional capacity, improve its effectiveness and enable a more flexible response to contemporary challenges. Closer coordination and interaction among member states were highlighted as important to these efforts.

The meeting also addressed humanitarian assistance provided through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and opportunities to expand humanitarian cooperation within the OIC. The sides emphasised the importance of delivering aid to vulnerable populations and working together to address humanitarian challenges in Muslim countries.

Bayramov briefed the secretary-general on post-conflict restoration and reconstruction in the region, as well as the mine threat and measures to address it.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X following the meeting, Bayramov said they had discussed strengthening Azerbaijan–OIC cooperation, priorities for the country's upcoming chairmanship and preparations for the 2027 Baku summit.

He also reiterated the importance of institutional reforms aimed at improving the organisation's effectiveness and strengthening its ability to respond to challenges facing the Muslim world.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen solidarity among OIC member states and advance shared priorities through dialogue, cooperation and collective action.