Azerbaijan exports 627,442 tonnes of crude oil to Germany
Energy
- 26 October, 2026
- 19:47
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Azerbaijan exported 627,441.82 tonnes of crude oil to Germany in January–September this year.
Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were worth $395,749,800.
Export volumes fell by 25.5% compared with the first nine months of 2025, while their value declined by 11.1%.
Germany accounted for 3.96% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totalled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports.
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