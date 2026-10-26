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    Azerbaijan exports 627,442 tonnes of crude oil to Germany

    Energy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 19:47
    Azerbaijan exports 627,442 tonnes of crude oil to Germany

    Azerbaijan exported 627,441.82 tonnes of crude oil to Germany in January–September this year.

    Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were worth $395,749,800.

    Export volumes fell by 25.5% compared with the first nine months of 2025, while their value declined by 11.1%.

    Germany accounted for 3.96% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totalled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Azerbaijani crude oil Germany
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