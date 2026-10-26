President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of UN Tourism

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On October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), Report informs.

Shaikha Al Nuwais expressed her gratitude to the President for the reception.

During the meeting, the sides praised the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN Tourism and discussed state support for tourism development in Azerbaijan, as well as the creation of modern tourism infrastructure in the regions beyond the capital. They noted that these efforts, together with the prevailing peace and security in Azerbaijan, are of great importance for tourism development, adding that the country is an attractive destination for tourists.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on prospects for further cooperation.