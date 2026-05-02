Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Shusha Carpet Museum, Report informs.

The diplomats learned about the history of Azerbaijani carpet weaving and viewed historical exhibits.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is accompanying the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on their visit to the liberated territories.