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    Garabagh National Park's freshwater could support fish farms nearby

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 15:45
    Garabagh National Park's freshwater could support fish farms nearby

    Freshwater from Garabagh National Park could be used by aquaculture operators outside the park's boundaries, said Rashad Allahverdiyev, deputy head of the Biodiversity Protection Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Report informs that Allahverdiyev was speaking during a panel discussion at the first Aquaculture Forum in Baku.

    He said national parks, state nature reserves and wildlife sanctuaries help conserve biodiversity in its natural habitats.

    "Nine fish species were listed in Azerbaijan's Red Book in 2013. By 2023, that number had risen to 11. Of the 104 fish species found in the country, 11 are now listed and face the threat of extinction. A range of factors has contributed to this, and the role of protected areas in conserving these species deserves particular attention," Allahverdiyev said.

    He added that protected areas managed by the service provide ecosystem services that can benefit aquaculture. Wetlands act as natural filters, he said, and the water they filter can supply aquaculture operations. Forest ecosystems also help filter water.

    Fisheries and aquaculture Garabagh National Park
    Qarabağ Milli Parkındakı şirin sudan akvakultura üçün istifadə etmək mümkün olacaq
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