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    SESRIC director general highlights tailored approaches to sustainable development

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 15:49
    SESRIC director general highlights tailored approaches to sustainable development

    Differences in economic development levels and conditions across individual countries require sustainable development approaches that take national and local needs into account, Director General of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said at the UN Governance Innovation Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, many modern challenges cannot be overcome through the efforts of individual states or institutions: "They require coordination, the study of best practices from other member states, and the exchange of knowledge and experience."

    Selcuk noted that international solidarity allows states to learn from one another, strengthen institutional mechanisms, and jointly respond to common problems.

    She also emphasized that contemporary challenges demand leadership capable of guiding state institutions through the process of change and turning long-term goals into coordinated actions.

    According to her, public institutions must not only respond to existing problems but also anticipate future challenges, adapt to changing circumstances, and create conditions for innovation.

    The head of SESRIC further stressed that good governance and accountability are key priorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

    Public administration Sustainable development United Nations (UN) Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
    Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk: Dövlətlər ümumi problemlərin həlli üçün səylərini birləşdirməlidir
    Зехра Зюмрут Сельчук: Государства должны объединять усилия для решения общих проблем
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