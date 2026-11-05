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    Land plots in Azerbaijan's Garabagh to be allocated for aquaculture development

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 16:29
    Land plots in Azerbaijan's Garabagh to be allocated for aquaculture development

    Land plots in Azerbaijan's Garabagh will be available through an investment procedure for the development of fish farming, Head of the Law and Executive Discipline Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Yaser Abdullayev said during panel discussions at the First Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    The ministry representative noted that amendments to several laws are currently being developed. Specifically, there are plans to include fish farming in the Model Regulation on Agroparks, with the initial draft of the document already underway.

    Additionally, proposed amendments to the Land Code aim to exempt aquaculture farms from the administrative procedure of changing land categories.

    Abdullayev explained that this exemption is also proposed for plots housing renewable energy facilities, such as solar panels or wind generators installed at aquaculture enterprises, in order to relieve businesses from extra administrative burdens.

    Garabagh Azerbaijan's liberated territories Azerbaijan's agriculture
    Qarabağda balıqçılıq üçün torpaq sahəsi əldə etmək mümkün olacaq
    В Карабахе будут выделять земельные участки для развития рыбоводства
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