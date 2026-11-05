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    Azerbaijan begins work to expand Absheron National Park

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 15:57
    Azerbaijan begins work to expand Absheron National Park

    Work has begun to expand Absheron National Park to include nearby marine waters, said Rashad Allahverdiyev, deputy head of the Biodiversity Protection Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Report informs that Allahverdiyev was speaking during a panel discussion at the first Aquaculture Forum.

    "We are focusing on coastal and marine ecosystems. Absheron National Park, the country's smallest national park and the closest to Baku, covers 783 hectares. Including nearby waters within the park's boundaries will allow us to protect them and carry out patrols," he said.

    Absheron National Park Biodiversity
    Abşeron Milli Parkı dənizə qədər uzadılacaq
    В Азербайджане создадут первый морской национальный парк
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