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    Expanding aquaculture could strengthen Azerbaijan's food security, official says

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 16:21
    Expanding aquaculture could strengthen Azerbaijan's food security, official says

    Fish production could offer significant advantages in production costs and economic efficiency over red meat and some poultry products, said Elshan Majidov, deputy director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.

    Report informs that Majidov was speaking during a panel discussion at the first Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku.

    He said lower production costs could make high-quality, protein-rich fish products more affordable and strengthen the country's food security.

    "Special attention should be paid to expanding aquaculture production and increasing the sector's capacity. Growth in aquaculture also benefits related activities, including fish processing, storage and transport, as well as the development of cold storage facilities. In this way, aquaculture can help develop the fisheries sector as a whole," Majidov said.

    He said one of aquaculture's main advantages was that producers could plan production in advance and manage supply in line with market conditions and consumer demand.

    "That kind of planning is harder when catching fish in natural waters, where catches depend on the season and other natural factors. The sector's economic efficiency also deserves particular attention," he added.

    Azerbaijan's fisheries Aquaculture
    Akvakultura Mərkəzi: Balıq istehsalı maya dəyəri və iqtisadi səmərəlilik baxımından üstün ola bilər
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