Azerbaijan is successfully implementing its program to reconstruct liberated territories, Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov told journalists in Shusha, Report informs.

"We are pleased that restoration work is proceeding rapidly here, and we think that the next time we are here, we will see the completion of some projects," he said.

Speaking about the carpet museum he visited in Shusha, the ambassador noted Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.

"The museums Azerbaijan is building play a beneficial role in tourism," he said.

The diplomat noted that during his trip to Karabakh, he particularly remembered the Khojaly Genocide Museum.

"No one should forget what happened here and the heroism demonstrated by those who survived this tragedy," he concluded.