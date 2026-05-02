Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ambassador notes Azerbaijan's success in restoring Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 09:36
    Ambassador notes Azerbaijan's success in restoring Karabakh

    Azerbaijan is successfully implementing its program to reconstruct liberated territories, Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov told journalists in Shusha, Report informs.

    "We are pleased that restoration work is proceeding rapidly here, and we think that the next time we are here, we will see the completion of some projects," he said.

    Speaking about the carpet museum he visited in Shusha, the ambassador noted Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.

    "The museums Azerbaijan is building play a beneficial role in tourism," he said.

    The diplomat noted that during his trip to Karabakh, he particularly remembered the Khojaly Genocide Museum.

    "No one should forget what happened here and the heroism demonstrated by those who survived this tragedy," he concluded.

    Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov Uzbekistan Shusha Azerbaijan diplomatic corps
    Bahrom Aşrafxanov Azərbaycanın Qarabağın bərpasındakı uğurlarını qeyd edib
    Бахром Ашрафханов отметил успехи Азербайджана в восстановлении Карабаха

    Latest News

    17:48

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in Yerevan

    Region
    17:31

    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Business
    17:21

    Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

    Other countries
    16:41

    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    Finance
    16:14

    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    Karabakh
    15:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Cultural policy
    15:47

    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    Other countries
    15:35

    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed