Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited a mosque under construction in Azerbaijan's Shusha (Yeni Shusha), Report informs.

The delegation inspected the construction of the new facility, which is intended to become a landmark for the city.

The foundation of this mosque was laid in 2021.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

Aide to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev is accompanying representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on a trip to the liberated territories.