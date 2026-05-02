Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump claims hostilities have ended in Iran in letter to congressional leaders

    Region
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 09:16
    Trump claims hostilities have ended in Iran in letter to congressional leaders

    US President Donald Trump said in a letter sent to congressional leaders on Friday that hostilities with Iran have "terminated", suggesting that the 60-day deadline to seek approval from the legislative branch no longer applied, Report informs via The Guardian.

    Friday marks 60 days since the US president notified members of Congress that the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. Under the War Powers Act of 1973, the president can deploy troops to respond to an "imminent threat" but must receive congressional approval within 60 days to continue military operations.

    In the letter, dated 1 May, Trump said he initiated Operation Epic Fury against Iran and notified Congress on February 28 "consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests at home and abroad, and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests."

    "On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire," the letter, addressed to Republican House speaker Mike Johnson and Republican senator Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore of the Senate, continues. "The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated."

    The letter effectively waves off the 1 May legal deadline, which was already expected to lapse without intervention from Republican lawmakers, most of whom have been reluctant to challenge the president's unilateral use of force.

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