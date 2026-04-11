Erdogan, Macron discuss peace process in South Caucasus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed supporting the peace process in the South Caucasus, Report informs, referring to the Turkish Presidency.

The leaders exchanged views on several issues during their meeting, including ensuring freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law, developments in Syria, the pursuit of lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and efforts to revive negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Erdogan also highlighted the global negative impact of tensions sparked by attacks on Iran, stressing that Türkiyeəs diplomatic efforts in cooperation with relevant states play a critical role in ceasefire processes. He underlined that diplomacy is essential for establishing lasting peace in the region.