Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Erdogan, Macron discuss peace process in South Caucasus

    Region
    • 11 April, 2026
    • 17:44
    Erdogan, Macron discuss peace process in South Caucasus

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed supporting the peace process in the South Caucasus, Report informs, referring to the Turkish Presidency.

    The leaders exchanged views on several issues during their meeting, including ensuring freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law, developments in Syria, the pursuit of lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and efforts to revive negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

    Erdogan also highlighted the global negative impact of tensions sparked by attacks on Iran, stressing that Türkiyeəs diplomatic efforts in cooperation with relevant states play a critical role in ceasefire processes. He underlined that diplomacy is essential for establishing lasting peace in the region.

    Escalation in Middle East South Caucasus peace process Recep Tayyip Erdogan Emmanuel Macron Strait of Hormuz
    Ərdoğan və Makron Cənubi Qafqazda sülh prosesinin dəstəklənməsini müzakirə edib
    Эрдоган и Макрон обсудили мирный процесс на Южном Кавказе

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