Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan ready to continue mediating US–Iran Talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has stated that Islamabad is prepared to continue acting as a mediator in negotiations between the United States and Iran

According to Report, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement released Saturday following Sharif's meeting in Islamabad with representatives of the Iranian delegation.

"Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Iran's participation in the Islamabad talks. He reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness to maintain its mediating role to help achieve regional and global peace and stability," the statement read.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

13:59

An Iranian delegation met today with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad ahead of scheduled talks between Iran and the United States, Report informs via Tasnim.

The delegation is led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also attending. Details of the meeting have not been disclosed.

The talks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

On April 8, Iran and the US agreed to a two‑week ceasefire. Negotiations in Islamabad are set to begin at 17:00 local time (GMT+5).

Key issues on the agenda include halting military operations, sanctions policy, and control over strategic communications in the region. Tehran insists talks begin only with a ceasefire in Lebanon and partial sanctions relief, while Washington ties easing restrictions to concessions on Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

The two sides also differ on the status of the Strait of Hormuz: Iran demands de facto control and transit fees, while the US insists it remain fully open to international shipping.

Additionally, Tehran is raising the release of frozen assets, compensation for conflict damages, and the withdrawal of US forces from the Middle East.

The Trump administration maintains that military presence will continue until a comprehensive agreement is reached and warns of possible escalation if talks fail.