Media: US Navy vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Tehran

Several US Navy vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz without Iran"s approval.

Report informs via Axios that this is the first such incident since the start of the joint US–Israel operation against Iran.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran and carried out airstrikes on several cities. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli territory and targeted US military bases in Gulf countries.

Iran, the United States, and their allies reached a two-week ceasefire agreement on the night of April 8, 2026.

The key topics of the US–Iran talks are said to include the cessation of hostilities, sanctions policy, and control over the region"s strategic communications.

Tehran insists on opening dialogue only on the condition of a ceasefire in Lebanon and partial lifting of sanctions, while Washington is prepared to consider easing restrictions only in exchange for Iranian concessions on its nuclear and missile programs.

The sides also differ on the status of the Strait of Hormuz: Iran demands de facto control and the right to collect transit fees, while the United States insists on its full openness to international shipping.

In addition, Tehran is raising the issue of unfreezing assets and compensation for damages caused by the conflict.

Iran is also demanding the withdrawal of US troops from the Middle East and security guarantees of non-aggression, while the administration of President Donald Trump allows for maintaining a military presence until a comprehensive agreement is reached and does not rule out escalation in the event of failed negotiations.